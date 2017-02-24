WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
2 Arrested In Brutal Attack Of Somali Cab Driver

February 24, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Beltzhoover, Hosea Moore, King Edwards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested following the brutal assault that left a Somali cab driver in grave condition.

According to the investigation, King Edwards and Hosea Moore, both 20-year-olds from Beltzhoover, called the cab on the morning of Feb. 21 with the intent of robbing the driver.

Police say the 30-year-old zTrip cab driver was found lying face down, unresponsive in the 400 block of Climax Street.

Both suspects are charged with criminal attempt homicide, robbery, and conspiracy for robbery.

There is no evidence that robbery or beating of the driver were motivated by the driver’s nationality.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:50 PM

    where’s the hate crime you’ve been screaming about for 2 days, try real news for a change! it’s sad, but welcome to Pittsburgh, crime is skyrocketing, not that the city or the media will tell you! and you don’t need to be a certain color. haters get to everybody!

