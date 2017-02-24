2 Arrested In Brutal Attack Of Somali Cab Driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested following the brutal assault that left a Somali cab driver in grave condition.
According to the investigation, King Edwards and Hosea Moore, both 20-year-olds from Beltzhoover, called the cab on the morning of Feb. 21 with the intent of robbing the driver.
Police say the 30-year-old zTrip cab driver was found lying face down, unresponsive in the 400 block of Climax Street.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Both suspects are charged with criminal attempt homicide, robbery, and conspiracy for robbery.
There is no evidence that robbery or beating of the driver were motivated by the driver’s nationality.
One Comment
where’s the hate crime you’ve been screaming about for 2 days, try real news for a change! it’s sad, but welcome to Pittsburgh, crime is skyrocketing, not that the city or the media will tell you! and you don’t need to be a certain color. haters get to everybody!