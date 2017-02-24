EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
6-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Scene Of Deadly Stabbing Found In Pa.

February 24, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Aylin Hernandez, Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say a missing 6-year-old girl from Connecticut has been found along with her father, who is accused of abducting her.

WTAJ reports Aylin Hernandez was found safe after a crash Interstate 99 in Benner Township in Centre County. A State Trooper was also involved in that three-car crash.

An Amber Alert was issued for Hernandez after her mother was found dead at a home in Bridgeport, Connecticut Friday morning. One other person found stabbed is expected to survive.

Police say her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, fled their home following the homicide. He was arrested following the crash.

