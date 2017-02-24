WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Building Collapse Reported In Wilmerding

February 24, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Wilmerding

WILMERDING (KDKA) — A building has collapsed in Wilmerding, according to Allegheny County officials.

It was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Middle Avenue.

An apartment building was being evacuated in connection with the collapse.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

