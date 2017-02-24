Chase Suspect Jumps From Bridge To Escape Police

EAST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) — A police chase ended when the suspect being pursued jumped off a bridge.
The chase started in East Deer Township Thursday night, and ended shortly before midnight on the New Kensington Bridge. A police officer who was pursuing the suspect reported the man bailed out of the white Ford Taurus he was driving and jumped from the center of the bridge down into the Allegheny River.
The officer later reported he saw the suspect in the water and swimming away. According to online records, the New Kensington Bridge is nearly 50 feet high.
Police searched the surrounding area for about an hour, but could not locate the suspect. Their search was called off shortly after 2 a.m.