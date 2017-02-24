Furry Tails: Patton & Holt And Holly Are Waiting For A Forever Home

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Patton & Holt

Animal Friends

These sweet bunny brothers are still looking for their forever home! Furry Tails featured Patton & Holt last October, but because they’re still without a good home and it’s Adopt a Shelter Rabbit Month, it’s time to spotlight them once again! Do you have room in your heart and home for these great guys?

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Patton and Holt are a bonded pair who will need to go home together. These best friends complement each other perfectly – Holt is the sweet and shy one while Patton plays the role of protector, always looking out for his brother. Both of these young boys are social and active, always hopping around looking for their next adventure. When you meet these two, you’ll quickly see that they are inseparable. Keeping Patton and Holt together will help them grow and allow their unique personalities to really shine! If you bring these fun-loving guys home, you’ll be sure to get twice the love and twice the fun!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Holly

Orphans of the Storm

Holly is a wonderful cat with an independent streak! She loves to play and would really love to be the center of attention in a good forever home! Could it be yours?

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Holly! I’m a very sweet and quiet girl. My owner passed away so I was brought to Orphans to find a new forever home. I am 5-years-old and have been patiently waiting for my forever home for half of my life, two and a half years. I have only been around adults. I’m very playful and love attention. But sometimes I can be independent and when I want to be left alone, I will slap at you to let you know. If you think I’m the purrfect match for you and would like to meet me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon!

Holly is at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Pa. Because Holly is a long-term orphan, her adoption fee, to an approved home, is paid by generous donors.

To find out more about how to adopt Holly, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24