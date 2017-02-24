EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
President Donald Trump Says Welfare Reform Is Coming

February 24, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is signaling more reforms are ahead for the nation’s welfare system. He tells conservatives that “it’s time for all Americans to get off welfare and get back to work.” He adds, “You’re going to love it.”

The nation’s welfare laws were overhauled under former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The changes provided states with grants in exchange for greater flexibility in how they can use the funds.

There’s been a steady decline in the number of needy families participating in the nation’s welfare program since the mid-1990s.

Trump says at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “jobs are already starting to pour back” and points to pledges for more manufacturing jobs in states like Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

