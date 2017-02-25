WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Downtown

February 25, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: 5th Avenue, Grant Street, Pedestrian Hit By Car, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and Grant Street.

No further details about the crash have been confirmed.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

Grant Street will be closed from 5th Avenue to Forbes Street headed toward Fort Pitt Boulevard until further notice.

