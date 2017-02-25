Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh early Saturday morning.
It happened just after 7 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and Grant Street.
No further details about the crash have been confirmed.
The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.
Grant Street will be closed from 5th Avenue to Forbes Street headed toward Fort Pitt Boulevard until further notice.
