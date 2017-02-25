Police Officer Shoots, Kills Pa. Man After Reported Threats At Barbecue

READING, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania man was shot and killed by police after they said he pointed a shotgun at officers responding to a report of threats at a neighbor’s backyard barbecue.

The Berks County district attorney’s office said Reading police responded to a report that a man had pointed a shotgun at people just before 8 p.m. Friday. Officials said the group, which included six children from 2 to 12 years old, retreated into the house.

Police went to the suspect’s home and found him on the porch. They said they told him to drop the shotgun but he instead pointed it in their direction, and an officer fired several times. Police didn’t immediately release the name of the man, who was said to be in his 60s.

