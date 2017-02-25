Watch: Real, Adorable Penguins Take The Ice During Stadium Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As if the Pittsburgh Penguins facing off against rival team Philadelphia Flyers wasn’t enough excitement, a few waddling friends made the the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series extra special.
Seven real, live, adorable penguins joined the Penguins on the iced over Heinz Field Saturday night.
ACTUAL PENGUINS! #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/7VA5o9NKCR
— NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2017
According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the guest stars were born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium last year.
Their names? Crosby, Kessel, Kunitz, Letang, Malkin, Murray and Sully.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter