Watch: Real, Adorable Penguins Take The Ice During Stadium Series

February 25, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: NHL, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As if the Pittsburgh Penguins facing off against rival team Philadelphia Flyers wasn’t enough excitement, a few waddling friends made the the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series extra special.

Seven real, live, adorable penguins joined the Penguins on the iced over Heinz Field Saturday night.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the guest stars were born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium last year.

Their names? Crosby, Kessel, Kunitz, Letang, Malkin, Murray and Sully.

