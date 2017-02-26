Family Representative: ‘Titantic’ Actor Bill Paxton Has Died

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) – A family representative says prolific and charismatic actor Bill Paxton, who played an astronaut in “Apollo 13” and a treasure hunter in “Titanic,” has died from complications due to surgery.

The family representative issued a statement Sunday on the death:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Further details were not provided.

Paxton, a Texas native, got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ’70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera.

He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the ’80s and ’90s, appearing in films such as “The Terminator,” “Aliens” and “Titanic.”

Most recently, Paxton co-starred on the CBS series “Training Day.”

The family requested privacy at this time.

