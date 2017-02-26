WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Woman In Her 80’s Treated For Smoke Inhalation After House Fire

Firefighters Unable To Rescue Some Cats From Blaze February 26, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: House Fire, Lincoln-Lemington

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — A woman in her 80’s was treated for smoke inhalation after her house in Lincoln-Lemington caught fire Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1300-block of Oakdene Street around 10 a.m.

The woman was alone in the house with her 7 cats when the fire started.

Firefighters were able to rescue her from the home. She was uninjured, but she was treated for smoke inhalation.

Three cats were rescued from the fire. Firefighters were unable to save all of them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they suspect it may have been started by a space heater.

