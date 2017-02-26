Viola Davis Wins Supporting Actress Oscar For Pittsburgh-Filmed ‘Fences’

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Viola Davis has won the supporting actress Academy Award for her role in “Fences,” which was filmed in Pittsburgh.
Davis won for her portrayal of a mother determined to hold her family together despite the rages of her husband, who is played by best actor nominee Denzel Washington.
The Oscar win comes in a role that Davis previously won a Tony Award for when she starred opposite Washington in a Broadway revival of “Fences.” The film is the first big-screen adaptation of an August Wilson play.
Davis said in her acceptance speech, “Here’s to August Wilson who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.” She also praised Washington and her parents, breaking down in tears.