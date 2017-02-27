WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

1 Dead, 21 Injured In California Tour Bus Crash

February 27, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: california

KRAMER, Calif. (AP) – The California Highway Patrol says a crash between a tour bus and two cars has killed one person and injured 21 others in the Southern California high desert.

CHP Officer Brian Benson says it’s unclear what caused the Monday crash near the unincorporated community of Kramer, and didn’t have any further details about the bus or the victims. He says there was no remarkable weather in the area at the time of the collision.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Benson says six of the 21 people hurt have major injuries and that four medical helicopters are on their way to the scene.

Benson says the bus seats about 30 passengers and declined to immediately release the name of the company that owns it.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia