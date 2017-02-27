EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Abandoned Puppy Recovering In Foster Home After Surgery For 2 Broken Legs

February 27, 2017 12:46 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Yorkie puppy that was found outside the Animal Rescue League/Western Pennsylvania Humane Society ‘s location on the North Side is doing well.

Laney is now being cared for by a foster family.

The dog was found in the vestibule of the shelter with two broken legs. She underwent surgery last week, and is now on the mend.

“The report from her foster family is this weekend, she slept a lot, but she has stabilized at this point in time. But, seems to be doing good. She started to eat now and is starting to get a little perkier, but she’s still really sleeping the majority of her time, which is normal given everything she has gone through,” ARL/WPAS CEO Dan Rossi said.

It will probably be weeks, or perhaps months, before the dog will be available for adoption.

Police are still looking for the person who dropped off the dog.

