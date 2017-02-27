Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Pittsburgh

by Janelle Sheetz We still have a couple weeks to go until St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s never too early to start planning how to celebrate — especially when it comes to a good Irish meal. You can’t go wrong with corned beef and cabbage, and Pittsburgh has some great restaurants serving it up, whether you want a traditional meal from the usual Irish haunts or something with a twist from somewhere unexpected. Here are the best places in Pittsburgh for corned beef and cabbage, so eat up!

Piper’s Pub

1828 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 381-3977

www.piperspub.com Located on Pittsburgh’s South Side, Piper’s has an extensive menu sure to satisfy every taste, but of course, their speciality lies in foods from across the pond — and that includes corned beef and cabbage. The corned beef itself is made locally and simmered with cabbage and onions served over mashed potatoes. And if you’re thinking of throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party and want to serve some corned beef, it’s also on Piper’s catering menu for everyone to enjoy.

Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle

2329 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 642-6622

www.harpandfiddle.com You can’t go wrong with Irish food from an authentic Irish pub, and Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle in the Strip District is a perfect choice. Their slow-cooked corned beef is served with braised cabbage, carrots, and boiled red potatoes for $15.95. Of course, a full traditional Irish menu will be available as part of the pub’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Max’s Allegheny Tavern

537 Suismon St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 231-1899

www.maxsalleghenytavern.com Max’s Allegheny Tavern on the city’s North Side specializes in German food like bratwurst and kase spatzle, but they’ve also got you covered if you’re looking for some good corned beef. Their corned beef and cabbage sandwich pairs lean corned beef with sweet and sour cabbage and swiss cheese on a brioche bun for $8.25. Max’s also offers catering and a Sunday buffet for you to get your fix of delicious German staples. Related: Best Shepherd’s Pie In Pittsburgh

Braddock’s Restaurant and Bar

107 6th St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 992-2005

www.braddocksrestaurant.com You’ll find plenty of restaurants celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with their own parties, specials, and even their own takes on Irish food — including Braddock’s Restaurant and Bar, who combined two great dishes and celebrated the holiday last year with corned beef and cabbage pierogies all through March. Hopefully, we’ll see the dish return this year.