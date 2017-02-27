WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Historic Hill Institute Offering Tours Of August Wilson’s Neighborhood

February 27, 2017 10:36 PM
Filed Under: August Wilson, Fences, Hill District, Historic Hill Institute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The movie “Fences” took home an Academy Award at the ceremony Sunday night.

Viola Davis won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

The movie is based on the August Wilson play, which is set in Pittsburgh and was filmed here, too.

The Historic Hill Institute is now offering tours of August Wilson’s neighborhood, which highlights important landmarks discussed in the movie and play.

To learn more about the tours, visit: http://historichill.org/tours/

