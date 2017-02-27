Next Phase Of Glenwood Interchange Project Begins Monday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Thousands of drivers will face new closures Monday as the next phase of the Glenwood Interchange project begins.

Crews will be conducting deck replacement work on various bridges in the interchange.

PennDOT says drivers can expect the following changes:

• An around-the-clock single-lane restriction will occur in each direction of Route 885 for work on the bridge over the northbound Route 837 ramp to southbound Route 885. One lane of Route 885 will remain open in each direction. Work will continue through late November.

• The southbound Route 837 ramp to northbound Route 885 will be closed to traffic around-the-clock through late July. Traffic will be detoured.

• An around-the-clock single-lane closure will occur on northbound Route 885 in the area of the closed southbound Route 837 ramp to northbound Route 885. One

lane will remain open on northbound Route 885. This restriction will remain in place through late November.

• Weeknight closures (Mondays through Thursdays) of southbound Route 837 to southbound Route 885 and Glass Run Road through Friday morning, March 17.

Route 837 traffic to southbound Route 885 will detoured at the Hot Metal Bridge, but southbound Route 837 traffic may continue to Becks Run Road.

PennDOT is recommending drivers use the following detours:

Southbound Route 837 to Northbound Route 885

• From southbound Route 837 take the ramp to southbound Route 885 (Glass Run Road/Mifflin Road)

• Take the ramp to Glass Run Road • At the stop sign turn left onto Glass Run Road

• At the traffic light, turn left onto northbound Route 885 (Mifflin Road)

• End detour

Southbound Route 837 to Southbound Route 885 and Glass Run Road

• Take the Hot Metal Bridge to Second Avenue • Turn right to Second Avenue (Route 885)

• Turn right onto Irvin Street (Route 885)

• Cross the Glenwood Bridge and continue southbound on Route 885

• End detour

PennDOT says there will also be four weekend closures during this phase of the project. Details will be provided at a later date.