EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police: Woman Dead, Man In Custody After ‘Domestic’ Shooting

February 27, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Jenner Township

BOSWELL, Pa. (AP) – Police say a woman is dead, a man has been wounded and the second man charged with shooting them both during a domestic dispute at a western Pennsylvania home is in custody.

Troopers haven’t released the names of those involved in the shooting about 11 p.m. Sunday at a home in Jenner Township. Jenner is about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Troopers say the male victim who witnessed the woman’s shooting was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The shooting suspect fled but was arrested early Monday by police in Conemaugh Township.

Police planned a news conference Monday afternoon at the Somerset barracks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia