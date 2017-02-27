Police: Woman Dead, Man In Custody After ‘Domestic’ Shooting

BOSWELL, Pa. (AP) – Police say a woman is dead, a man has been wounded and the second man charged with shooting them both during a domestic dispute at a western Pennsylvania home is in custody.
Troopers haven’t released the names of those involved in the shooting about 11 p.m. Sunday at a home in Jenner Township. Jenner is about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
Troopers say the male victim who witnessed the woman’s shooting was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The shooting suspect fled but was arrested early Monday by police in Conemaugh Township.
Police planned a news conference Monday afternoon at the Somerset barracks.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)