Antonio Brown Agrees To Deal Making Him Highest Paid WR In NFL

February 27, 2017 5:32 PM

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly agreed to a rather impressive deal.

Brown and the Steelers have reached a five-year deal making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Brown was obviously happy with the agreement, tweeting out “Steelers for life,” after the deal was announced.

Our Steelers Insider and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat writer Ed Bouchette had the total value of the contract.

Brown is likely deserving of this distinction after racking up 481 catches for 6,315 yards and 43 touchdowns over the last four years.

He is a five-time pro Bowler and was named first-team Associated Press All-Pro for the third consecutive season.

Brown joins Marvin Harrison as the only players in NFL history with four straight 100-catch seasons.

