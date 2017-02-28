Frazer Twp. Woman Arrested, Charged In Husband’s Shooting Death

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Authorities have jailed a woman after her husband was found shot to death at their Frazer Township home.

Allegheny County police say Frazer Township police and paramedics were called to the home on Crawford Run Road about 10:30 p.m. Monday and found the victim shot in the head.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim Tuesday as 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr.

Police say 38-year-old Teresa Drum was taken to the county jail to await arraignment Tuesday on a charge of criminal homicide.

Police say she was drinking when she got into a fight with her husband over burned food and her cooking.

She said her husband was angry because she drank his last beer and he pulled out a gun.

Teresa said the gun went off when she pushed it away. She also told police he shot himself.

In another version of her story, she told police her finger was also on the trigger, along with her husband’s, when the shot was fired.

Court documents don’t indicate an attorney representing Teresa Drum and it was unclear whether she has an attorney.

