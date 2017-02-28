LuLaRoe Under Fire For Quality And Overcharging Customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The popular clothing line LuLaRoe is under fire after customers complained about their lack of quality.

The brand is operated by “individual retailers” and is sold boutique-style during pop up parties in women’s homes.

The most popular items are the company’s line of leggings, but Good Housekeeping reports that many customers are now complaining about rips and tears in their leggings.

Women are taking to Facebook and other social media sites to document the leggings’ damage.

When you buy a pair of @LuLaRoe legging but they come with multiple holes in them #seriously #neverbuyingagain #lularoe pic.twitter.com/b4BOMNZZ1x — Theresa Wilson (@_theresawilson) February 10, 2017

A LuLaRoe spokesperson told Good Housekeeping that reported damages are only around 0.061% of shipped merchandise per month.

But a Facebook page dedicated to the ripped leggings has nearly 10,000 members and counting.

The leggings cost about $25 each.

Despite the company’s claims, some customers report that they have yet to receive replacements or refunds.

https://twitter.com/corimarino/status/818506129626042369/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Better Business Bureau has received hundreds of complaints about the quality of their product and is now giving the company an “F” rating.

The company is now being sued in Allegheny County.

CBS News reports that a Feb. 17 federal lawsuit was filed accusing the company of collecting sales taxes from customers in states that don’t levy one on clothing.

LulaRoe blamed the errant charges on a “technology system failure” from a former vendor.

“We are fully aware of this issue and have invested significant resources to address it,” LuLaRoe said. “When affected customers have contacted us to identify their proper location, we have immediately issued them a refund for sales tax overcharges. In addition to contracting a new payments vendor, we are proactively working to ensure that all affected customers are refunded for sales tax overcharges.”