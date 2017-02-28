Pa. Lottery Launches New Fast Play Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new way to play the Pennsylvania Lottery.

According to the lottery’s website, a new game launched on Tuesday, where prizes are won without having to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

It’s called Fast Play and you can purchase a ticket from any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer.

“Fast Play launch is a milestone in the evolution of the Pennsylvania Lottery,” said Executive Director Drew Svitko, noting that this is the Lottery’s first entirely new game category introduced since scratch tickets premiered in 1975. The first draw game went on sale in March of 1972.

The game is fully printed out on the ticket, so all you need to do is either look it over or use a scanner to check to see if you’ve instantly won.

Several games and price points launched today and they are as follows:

The Fast Play games launched today are Piggy Bank Bucks ($1); Lots of $50s ($2); Hot Numbers® ($5); and Keystone Cash ($5).

The Keystone Cash game is a progressive game, where the top prize grows until someone wins. When someone hits the jackpot, the game resets to the minimum top prize and begins to grow again.

