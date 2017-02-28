Crews Battling Commercial Building Fire In Stowe Twp.

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a commercial building in Stowe Township.
The fire broke out at ABC-EZ Containers in the 1000 block of Island Avenue around 8 a.m.
County officials say this is a metal structure with scrap and wood that is fully involved.
There is no word about how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter