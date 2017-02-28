EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Crews Battling Commercial Building Fire In Stowe Twp.

February 28, 2017 9:07 AM By Lisa Washington
Filed Under: ABC-EZ Containers, Lisa Washington, Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a commercial building in Stowe Township.

The fire broke out at ABC-EZ Containers in the 1000 block of Island Avenue around 8 a.m.

County officials say this is a metal structure with scrap and wood that is fully involved.

There is no word about how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.

