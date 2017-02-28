Trooper’s Viral Video Explains Importance Of Turn Signals & How To Use Them

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Auto manufacturers have put a considerable amount of effort into making vehicles safer over the years.

From backup cameras to lane assist and blind spot monitors, safety features really have come a long way. However, an Indiana State Police trooper recently recorded a video to alert the public to a safety feature that comes standard on every vehicle.

“What if I told you there’s a feature on every car that is standard that not only will help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage,” Trooper John Perrine said.

Trooper Perrine proceeds to show a lever on the side of the steering wheel, which controls a “turn signal.” Those more familiar with cars and car lingo may know this as a “blinker” or a “directional.”

Trooper Perrine then shows if you push the lever down, it makes a light blink on the front and back of your vehicle, which indicates you wish to make a left turn or lane change. He then demonstrates the opposite reaction by pushing up on the lever to indicate a right turn or lane change.

“It may require that you put down your coffee or your cell phone or whatever you have in your hands so that you can safely drive,” Trooper Perrine said. “This is not only the right thing to do, it’s not only against the law not to use it, but it’s the courteous thing to do.”

Obviously, this is a tongue-in-cheek message, but it’s having a big effect because it has been viewed more than 12 million times already.

