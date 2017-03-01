Former Teacher Sentenced On Child Porn Charges, Ordered To Register As Sex Offender

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former math teacher in the Pittsburgh Public School District faced sentencing on Wednesday for having child pornography.
Adam Deutsch, 51, was a teacher for 24 years. The last six years, he was a math teacher at Brashear High School.
The district placed him on leave in September after he was charged with having dozens of images of child pornography on his home computer.
As part of a plea deal, Deutsch pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and drug charges.
Deutsch told police he has looked at child porn for at least 15 years, but he claims he has never touched a child. Officials say his computer had about 50 photos and more than 20 videos of infant boys.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The judge sentenced him to three years of probation. During that time, he is not allowed to work around children and not allowed to go on the internet.
He will also have to register as a Megan’s Law sex offender for the next 15 years.