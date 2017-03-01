Flash Flood Watch Issued As Another Line Of Storms Approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some severe weather impacted western Pennsylvania Wednesday morning and more is expected throughout the day.

Currently, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the following counties through 8 p.m.:

Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, storms will continue to impact the area through 1 p.m. Some of those storms could be severe.

The best chance for severe weather would be along the Interstate 80 line.

Today’s high temperature is expected to be 66 degrees, but colder weather returns for the rest of the week.

For Thursday, snow showers with some accumulation are possible overnight into Friday. The high for the day will be 42 degrees.

The snow showers will continue on Friday with accumulations totaling less than 3 inches in Pittsburgh. The expected high will be 33 degrees.

