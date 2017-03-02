WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Gymnastics Coach Found Guilty Of Student Abuse; Immediately Jailed

March 2, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Keith Callen

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A western Pennsylvania gymnastics coach has been convicted of sexually abusing three former students and was immediately jailed until his sentencing after a judge learned he was holding hands with another teen student while his jury deliberated.

Forty-five-year-old Keith Callen, of Sarver, was convicted Wednesday in Allegheny County on charges including aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by a sports officials and corruption of minors.

Callen was first charged in April with molesting a girl from age 14 to 17 while he was her private coach. State police filed the new charges in July when two sisters came forward and alleged Callen molested them in 2001, when they were 6 or 7.

Judge Donna Jo McDaniel revoked Callen’s bond after he was spotted holding hands with a 16-year-old student in a courtroom hallway.

