Postal Worker Charged With Stealing Veterans’ Medicine & Money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A United States postal service worker is facing charges for allegedly stealing medication that was meant for local veterans.
Gregory Schur, 36, of Duquesne, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week on a charge of theft of mail by a postal employee.
The indictment claims Schur stole packages that contained prescription medications which were addressed to customers Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. He is also accused of sealing mail with money inside.
The alleged thefts happened between May and August of 2016.
If convicted, he faces a five-year maximum prison sentence, a $250,000 fine, or both.
