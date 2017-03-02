President Trump ‘Wasn’t Aware’ Of Sessions’ Russian Talks

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he “wasn’t aware” that his attorney general -former Sen. Jeff Sessions – had contact with the Russian ambassador during last year’s White House campaign.
Trump made the comment in Newport News, Virginia, before giving a speech aboard the USS Gerald Ford.
Sessions spoke twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the campaign. Those conversations appear to contradict Sessions’ testimony to Congress during his confirmation hearings.
Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign over the contact, while Democratic leaders and some Republicans say Sessions should step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election.
