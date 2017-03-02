WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Report: 15-Year-Old Dies After Explosion In Clearfield County

March 2, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Bell Township, Clearfield County, Thane Lucas, UPMC Altoona Hospital

CLEARFIELD COUNTY (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday evening after an explosion in Clearfield County.

According to the Indiana Gazette, Thane Lucas was burning trash in a barrel at his Bell Township home when something inside the barrel exploded.

Lucas was struck in the neck by a piece of the debris and died from extreme blood loss after being flown to UPMC Altoona Hospital.

He was reportedly a junior member of Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company. He displayed a picture of his firefighter helmet on his Facebook page.

Lucas attended Purchase Line School District. Counselors were made available for his grieving friends.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia