Report: 15-Year-Old Dies After Explosion In Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday evening after an explosion in Clearfield County.
According to the Indiana Gazette, Thane Lucas was burning trash in a barrel at his Bell Township home when something inside the barrel exploded.
Lucas was struck in the neck by a piece of the debris and died from extreme blood loss after being flown to UPMC Altoona Hospital.
He was reportedly a junior member of Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company. He displayed a picture of his firefighter helmet on his Facebook page.
Lucas attended Purchase Line School District. Counselors were made available for his grieving friends.
