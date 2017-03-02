WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Elderly Man Falls Out Of Nursing Home Window, Rolls Down Hill

March 2, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: North Huntingdon Township, Paul Martino, Rescue, Walden’s View Senior Living, Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An elderly man was rescued after falling out of a window at a Westmoreland County nursing home and tumbling down a hillside this afternoon.

Firefighters were called around 1 p.m. to rescue the man at the Walden’s View Senior Living facility, off of Route 30.

The man reportedly fell out of a window and then rolled about 30 feet down a hillside.

Crews working to rescue the man lowered a basket stretcher down the hillside to get the man back to safety.

According to the Tribune Review, crews then loaded him in the basket and lowered it the rest of the way down the hill.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There’s been no word on his condition.

KDKA contacted the nursing home, but they had no comment.

North Huntingdon Township Police were not commenting on the incident either.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia