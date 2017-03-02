Elderly Man Falls Out Of Nursing Home Window, Rolls Down Hill

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An elderly man was rescued after falling out of a window at a Westmoreland County nursing home and tumbling down a hillside this afternoon.

Firefighters were called around 1 p.m. to rescue the man at the Walden’s View Senior Living facility, off of Route 30.

The man reportedly fell out of a window and then rolled about 30 feet down a hillside.

Crews working to rescue the man lowered a basket stretcher down the hillside to get the man back to safety.

According to the Tribune Review, crews then loaded him in the basket and lowered it the rest of the way down the hill.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There’s been no word on his condition.

KDKA contacted the nursing home, but they had no comment.

North Huntingdon Township Police were not commenting on the incident either.