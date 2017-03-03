WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Jimmy Buffett-Inspired Margaritaville Retirement Community Coming Soon

March 3, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KDKA) — Good news for Jimmy Buffett fans!

According to Coastal Living, soon the laid-back, sunny lifestyle described in the singer’s “Margaritaville” can be yours until the hereafter.

A company, aptly named Margaritaville, inspired by Buffett’s trademark style runs restaurants, hotels and vacation resorts.

They have teamed up with Minto Communities to develop new relation spots around the country, the first being Latitude Margaritaville, set to be located in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The $1 billion community is already under construction. It is expected to consist of 6,900 homes in walkable neighborhoods and a town center with a fitness facility, indoor lap pool and spa.

The luxurious spot will come complete with specialty food, drink and entertainment.

The village will be catered to those ages 55 and older.

