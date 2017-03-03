WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Pa. Man Who Doesn’t Know How To Swim Rescues 9-Year-Old In Hotel Pool

March 3, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Pennsylvania

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man who doesn’t know how to swim jumped in and rescued a boy from drowning in a pool at a New Jersey hotel.

Fairfield police say a Paterson woman and a male companion were in the pool at the La Quinta Inn on Thursday with her five children, who range in ages from one to nine. Police say none knew how to swim, and the 9-year-old went under water.

The companion ran to the front desk for help. Police say 37-year-old Randolph Tajada-Perez of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, was checking in. Tajada-Perez, who doesn’t know how to swim, jumped into the pool and after several attempts reached the child.

The boy is in stable condition.

Police are calling Tajada-Perez a “hero guest.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

