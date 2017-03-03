Police: Men Kidnap, Assault Woman In Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Two men are charged with kidnapping a woman in Penn Hills.

Jabree Thornhill, 24, and Aundre Artemus, 20, are facing a string of charges including: kidnapping, unlawful restraint, indecent assault and criminal conspiracy.

Police say they men approached the alleged victim at a bus stop in Wilkinsburg and offered to driver her to a bus stop closer to her house.

Once inside the vehicle, the men told her they would buy her food if she performed oral sex.

“During the transportation throughout the various areas she asked to be let out of the car, which they would not do. They actually activated the child car locks so she couldn’t get out,” said Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton.

The men drove to a home on Westwood Road in Penn Hills and snuck the woman into the basement.

“Its our understanding according to the victim they did touch her buttocks area in walking her down to the basement. One of the men exposed himself. Both requested oral sex which she refused,” said Chief Burton.

Eventually the men left her alone in the room and she was able to call 911.

Officers were able to rescue her unharmed.

Police arrested Artemus at the scene while Thornhill was able to escape.

There is now an arrest warrant out for Thornhill.