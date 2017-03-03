Vandals Wreck Special Needs School, Defecate In Pool

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KDKA) — A special needs school in California is cleaning up after vandals caused devastating destruction.
CBS Sacramento reports it happened at Laurel Ruff Transitional School, which helps more than 100 special needs students transition from high school into the real world.
“It looked like they had gone after it with a sledgehammer,” principal Julia Arreguin said. “I just don’t understand why somebody would come onto this campus and do this to a school to students with disabilities.”
Sinks were smashed and desk and tables were thrown into the pool.
“The water was left on. There was like 2 inches of water flooding the area. They had defecated in the pool, which is disgusting,” Arreguin said.
Suspects also destroyed a closet full of clothes donated to help the students dress for interviews and work. Also, a fire extinguisher had been sprayed everywhere.
Arreguin said her staff is devastated: “When something like this happens that is just so ugly, sometimes people take it personally.”