Armed Men Dressed As Clowns Scare Children In West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Extra police are patrolling West Mifflin tonight after two men with weapons, dressed as clowns, frightened a group of children.

Police from West Mifflin and the City of Pittsburgh went searching for the men, as soon as the father of three of the children called 911. The search didn’t turn up any evidence.

It was a typical Saturday afternoon for the kids on Lauder Street, playing hide and go seek in the woods, until around 4:15 p.m.

That’s when the kids say two men dressed like scary clowns and carrying weapons seemed to come out of nowhere.

“They were chasing us,” said 8 year old Dylan Milkowski, of West Mifflin.

“My kid came running in the house that there were two guys chasing him,” said Michael Milkowski, of West Mifflin.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

At first, Milkowski didn’t believe what his kids were screaming about.

“I said to my kids ‘are you lying or something’ and they were like ‘no we’re being really serious.’ I looked over and they showed me where they were and there’s two guys running up a hillside,” said Milkowski.

Milkowski said he started yelling at the men.

“I just said ‘hey what are you doing over here’ and they just kept running and everything,” said Milkowski.

He told KDKA he saw the men heading toward a nearby heap of slag.

“They had clown outfits on. They had clown masks. They had pipes and they had shotguns,” said Dylan Milkowski. According to Michael Milkowski, one of the men was carrying a shotgun and the other was carrying a pipe.

Milkowski called 911 and police came and combed the area for two hours, but there was no sign of the men. The kids were shaken up, but still managed to get back outside and play with their parents close by.