Search For Missing Duquesne Student Continues In Ohio River

March 4, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Dakota James, Ohio River

ROCHESTER (KDKA) — The search for missing Duquesne student Dakota James continued Saturday morning in the Ohio River.

Crews used boats and drones to search 27 miles of the Ohio River.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

While crews were searching the river, another crew and volunteers gathered to search in North Park.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

James went missing on Jan. 25. He was reportedly seen at the Wood Street T Station late that night. Surveillance footage shows him walking through Katz Plaza in Downtown Pittsburgh around 11:45 p.m.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:45 PM

    Who IS this guy??
    I have never seen so much media attention, and taxpayer resources used, to find one individual.
    Anyone know just what his VIP status is?
    Be interested in knowing, as it is unbelieveable the manpower & money that has gone into THIS recovery operation.
    Where is Marty on this one?

