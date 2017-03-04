Long Helps Mount St. Mary’s Past Robert Morris In NEC Semis

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) – Elijah Long scored 22 points, including a decisive 3-pointer in the final minute, and Mount St. Mary’s pulled away late for a 75-66 win over Robert Morris on Saturday in the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals.
Long, who added five assists and five rebounds, pulled up from the top of the key and buried a 3 to give the Mountaineers (18-15) a 68-64 lead with 50 seconds left. After both teams made a pair of free throws, Matty McConnell missed a 3 for Robert Morris, and Long’s rebound and outlet pass to a streaking Junior Robinson made for an uncontested layup and a 72-66 lead with 24 seconds remaining.
Isaiah Still and McConnell led the Colonials (14-19) with 19 points apiece. McConnell’s 3 with 5:47 left capped a quick 5-0 run and gave Robert Morris a 60-58 lead with 5:47 to play, but the Colonials went just 1 for 6 from the field thereafter.
Mount St. Mary’s, the No. 1 seed, plays No. 4 seed Saint Francis (Pa.) for the NEC championship on Tuesday.
