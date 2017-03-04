EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Man Dies After 6-Ton Porn Collection Falls On Top Of Him

March 4, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Japan

JAPAN (KDKA) — A man’s body was reportedly found buried under a pile of pornographic magazines in Japan.

According to the Mirror, the 50-year-old former car salesman identified as Joji was killed when his six-ton collection fell on top of him.

His body was discovered six months later when his landlord came looking for unpaid rent.

The odd and tragic death was revealed by a custodian who said he was hired to discreetly remove the magazines to save the man’s family from shame.

Investigators said it was unclear if the man had suffered a heart attack and fallen into the stacks of magazines which had then toppled onto him, or whether he had been crushed by the weight of the paper.

The custodian said that every space in the man’s apartment was filled with pornographic magazines, piled on tables and on shelves.

