Perrantes Leads No. 23 Virginia Past Pitt, 67-42

March 4, 2017 1:57 PM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – London Perrantes scored 22 points in his final home game and No. 23 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 67-42 on Saturday.

Freshman Ty Jerome, the likely replacement as Virginia’s starting point guard next season, added 13 points as the Cavaliers (21-9, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight. They also avenged an 88-76 loss in overtime at Pittsburgh in January.

Michael Young scored 14 points to lead Pittsburgh (15-16, 4-14). The Panthers played the first 10 minutes without Young or Jamel Artis after both were late for a team function. When the team’s top two scorers finally checked in with 9:54 left in the half, Virginia led 19-2.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

