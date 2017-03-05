Dr. Thomas Starzl, Organ Transplantation Pioneer, Dies At Pittsburgh Home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dr. Thomas Starzl, who was a pioneer in organ transplantation, died at his Pittsburgh home Saturday.

He was 90 years old.

His family issued a statement that read, in part:

“Thomas Starzl was many things to many people. He was a pioneer, a legend, a great human, and a great humanitarian. He was a force of nature that swept all those around him into his orbit, challenging those that surrounded him to strive to match his superhuman feats of focus, will and compassion. His work in neuroscience, metabolism, transplantation and immunology has brought life and hope to countless patients, and his teaching in these areas has spread that capacity for good to countless practitioners and researchers everywhere. With determination and irresistible resolve, Thomas Starzl advanced medicine through his intuition and uncanny insight into both the technical and human aspects of even the most challenging problems. Even more extraordinary was his ability to gift that capacity to those around him, allowing his students and colleagues to discover the right stuff within themselves. Nobody who spent time with Thomas Starzl could remain unaffected.”