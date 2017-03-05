Vandergrift Woman Missing For Nearly A Month

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — Police in Vandergrift are searching for a woman last seen on Feb. 10.
Ronny Cable, 34, stands 5’10”, weighs 175 pounds, has blue eyes, blonde hair and two tattoos, one of a flower on her lower leg and “Steve” written on her lower back, according to information from Bring Our Missing Home.
If you have any information on Cable, contact Officer William Moore and Sgt. Tony De Panicis with Vandergrift Police Department (724) 568-5507.
