EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Vandergrift Woman Missing For Nearly A Month

March 5, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Ronny Cable, Vandergrift

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — Police in Vandergrift are searching for a woman last seen on Feb. 10.

Ronny Cable, 34, stands 5’10”, weighs 175 pounds, has blue eyes, blonde hair and two tattoos, one of a flower on her lower leg and “Steve” written on her lower back, according to information from Bring Our Missing Home.

If you have any information on Cable, contact Officer William Moore and Sgt. Tony De Panicis with Vandergrift Police Department (724) 568-5507.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia