Comcast Announces Plan For $20 Million Expansion Of Pittsburgh Fiber-Based Network

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Comcast announced today plans for a $20 million expansion of its fiber-based network in downtown Pittsburgh.

Comcast will install more than 60 miles of new Ethernet cable by the end next year.

It will allow its fiber network to reach 425 additional businesses, and making the network faster for others. The growth of companies like Uber and Argo AI played an important role.

“The steady influx of new technology companies to Pittsburgh creates a hotbed of economic development requiring access to a full suite of a advanced communication,” said Paul Merritt with Comcast.

In addition, downtown Pittsburgh has seen 3,000 new housing units, more than a million square feet of office space and 16 new restaurants added in the last five years.

“We’ve been thrilled to see Market Square, Mellon Square, Forbes Avenue, Grant Street really flourish with a new sense of activity and vibrancy both on the restaurant and commercial sector that we haven’t seen in decades and it’s support like this that will be critical in keeping downtown pittsburgh an innovative hub,” Merritt said.

Comcast said its investment in Pittsburgh is one of the most significant infrastructure investments it has made across the nation.