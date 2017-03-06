EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Feds, Bishop To Spell Out Abuse Plan In Troubled Diocese

March 6, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Altoona-Johnstown Diocese, Bishop Mark Bartchak, johnstown, Kathleen Kane

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Western Pennsylvania’s top federal prosecutor and a Catholic bishop who heads a diocese where investigators say two former bishops helped cover up child-sex abuse by dozens of priests are announcing a plan to prevent future abuse.

Acting U.S. Attorney Soo Song and Altoona-Johnstown Diocese Bishop Mark Bartchak have called a news conference Monday afternoon in Johnstown.

A media advisory says they’ll “announce a collaborative framework to protect the children of the diocese from sexual abuse.”

A year ago Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane released a 147-report based on secret diocesan records and other evidence that detailed abuse by more than 50 priests and clergy against hundreds of children. The report criticized Bartchak’s predecessors, James Hogan, who headed the diocese from 1966 to 1986 and died in 2005, and Joseph Adamec who succeeded Hogan and retired in 2005.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

