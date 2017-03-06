Police Arrest Owner Of Car Involved In Deadly Thanksgiving Chase & Crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the woman who owned a car involved in a police pursuit and crash last Thanksgiving Day that killed a family of three.

Asia Camp, 24, owned the car and was in the passenger seat when Demetrius Coleman was pulled over in East McKeesport.

Police say Coleman sped off, hitting speed over 100 miles an hour before striking another car, killing a man, his fiancée and their 2-year-old daughter.

According to police, Camp was later found with dozens of bags of heroin. She told investigators that she and Coleman were driving around and selling the drugs before they were pulled over.

She was charged, but later failed to show up for a couple of hearings.

Camp was found Monday morning on the South Side where she was taken into custody.

She is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting arraignment.