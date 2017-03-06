Road Work Resumes On Route 65

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A major road improvement project on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) was set to resume Monday morning.
Long-term lane restrictions for northbound drivers were scheduled to be in place starting at 6 a.m.
A single-lane restriction will be implemented between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and the West End Bridge around-the-clock through Thursday, September 7. Two 11 foot lanes will be maintained.
A single-lane restriction will be implemented between the West End Bridge and the McKees Rocks Bridge around-the-clock through Thursday, September 7. One 11 foot lane will be maintained.
There will also be ramp work and detours during this phase of the project. The overall project is scheduled to end in September.