Ron’s Weather Blog: Potential Exists For Big Snowfall This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Winter may not be over just yet if model data coming out this morning is to be believed. I am sure if you haven’t already seen internet meme guy trolling for likes with a big scary map, you probably will see their post soon enough.

I wanted to try to jump out in front of the hysteria and talk about what we know and what we don’t know as of this morning.

So, here’s what you need to know:

There is the potential for a big snow over the course of the weekend. At this point, it appears if we did see a big snow; the snow would start falling late on Saturday afternoon and would continue on Sunday.

What we don’t know is a lot longer than what we do know.

This system bringing us snow will be in the form of a mid-level low. We cannot be sure the strength of the system this far out. Other things still not known are timing, potential moisture available and the exact track of the system.

Even if this system is as potent as model data continues to show, the chance of it actually occurring (as data is showing) is still pretty low. Any posts that try to make a forecast with track and or snow totals more than three days out should be looked at skeptically.

We will be watching closely the track and the big snow potential all week long. This may be a good time to double check your emergency kits in your home and your vehicles.

Things like sheets may need to be replaced in your vehicle. Make sure you have water and kitty litter just in case you become stuck. Make sure your tires have tread on them.

Let’s prepare for the worst while hoping for the best.

