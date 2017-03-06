EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Search Crews Investigating Report Of Body Found In River

March 6, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny River, Body, Ohio River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Search crews are investigating a report of a body being found in the Ohio River.

According to emergency dispatchers, the body was reportedly spotted near Royal Avenue in Groveton shortly after 9 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

Meanwhile, emergency crews were called for a second report of a body in the Allegheny River, near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

However, crews determined the reported body was a piece of wood.

