Search Crews Investigating Report Of Body Found In River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Search crews are investigating a report of a body being found in the Ohio River.
According to emergency dispatchers, the body was reportedly spotted near Royal Avenue in Groveton shortly after 9 a.m.
No other information has been released at this time.
Meanwhile, emergency crews were called for a second report of a body in the Allegheny River, near the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
However, crews determined the reported body was a piece of wood.
