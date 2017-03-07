Guide To Pittsburgh’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Janelle Sheetz Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day parade may be one of the city’s biggest parties — and one of the biggest parades in general for the holiday, ranking as the second largest in the world with 100,000 spectators each year. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. There’s plenty of other things to do, too, including Irish Fair in the Square before, during, and after the parade, so you can party all day.

Parade Route Formation begins at the Greyhound Bus Station at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street and will proceed to Grant Street to Boulevard of the Allies, then turn right. It will proceed to the Reviewing Stand on Stanwix Street before disbursing at Commonwealth Place.

Irish Fair in the Square Every year, the Market Square Merchants Association throws its own St. Patrick's Day party. Before and during the parade, enjoy drink specials at Market Square — including green beer, of course — and afterward, join the only street party in the city with street vendors and live music. Family-friendly entertainment will also be available.

Souvenirs As in past years, the parade will have its own official t-shirt, which is currently in production and should be arriving at local retailers soon — along with the Pittsburgh Shamrock Shammy, the parade’s answer to the Terrible Towel “for people who want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Pittsburgh way.” Ensure that you remember the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade with some commemorative memorabilia.