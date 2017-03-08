High Winds Causing Damage Around Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – High winds have triggered an alert for much of western Pennsylvania.
According to the National Weather Service, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.
Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts possibly reaching 55 mph.
Early Wednesday afternoon, there were several reports of damage from around the area.
In Highland Park, a massive tree fell near a home on Wellsley Avenue.
#BREAKING: Large tree down on two houses on Wellesley Ave in Highland Park. Significant damage to both homes. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/3alCpoAQ3v
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) March 8, 2017
In Pittsburgh, a tree fell onto some wires on Bigelow Boulevard near Frank Curto Park.
Meanwhile, a downed tree is impacting the Light Rail’s Red Line.
The tree fell near the Arlington Station and is blocking both inbound and outbound service.
(1/2) Due to a fallen tree at the Arlington Station, bus shuttles will run between Mt. Lebanon Station and Castle Shannon Station.
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) March 8, 2017
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter