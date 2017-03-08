WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
High Winds Causing Damage Around Western Pa.

March 8, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: John Shumway, National Weather Service, Wind Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – High winds have triggered an alert for much of western Pennsylvania.

According to the National Weather Service, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts possibly reaching 55 mph.

Early Wednesday afternoon, there were several reports of damage from around the area.

In Highland Park, a massive tree fell near a home on Wellsley Avenue.

In Pittsburgh, a tree fell onto some wires on Bigelow Boulevard near Frank Curto Park.

Meanwhile, a downed tree is impacting the Light Rail’s Red Line.

The tree fell near the Arlington Station and is blocking both inbound and outbound service.

