High Winds Causing Damage Around Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – High winds have triggered an alert for much of western Pennsylvania.

According to the National Weather Service, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts possibly reaching 55 mph.

Early Wednesday afternoon, there were several reports of damage from around the area.

In Highland Park, a massive tree fell near a home on Wellsley Avenue.

#BREAKING: Large tree down on two houses on Wellesley Ave in Highland Park. Significant damage to both homes. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/3alCpoAQ3v — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) March 8, 2017

In Pittsburgh, a tree fell onto some wires on Bigelow Boulevard near Frank Curto Park.

Meanwhile, a downed tree is impacting the Light Rail’s Red Line.

The tree fell near the Arlington Station and is blocking both inbound and outbound service.

(1/2) Due to a fallen tree at the Arlington Station, bus shuttles will run between Mt. Lebanon Station and Castle Shannon Station. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) March 8, 2017

